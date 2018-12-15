Who Will Finish At The Bottom Of The Premier League?

This season of the Premier League is in full swing and the sport has never been better. The rivalries have heated up and the matches have been more exciting than ever before. As a fan of the sport, there is a good chance that you keep up with the rankings each and every day. There are plenty of great match ups left and things could easily change at the drop of a hat. So, which team is going to emerge victorious and which team will end up at the bottom of the league? These questions will be explored in greater depth below.

Who Is At The Top?

Each and every season, there are a few teams that manage to maintain top spots. This is definitely true for Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool. These teams tend to be good consistently. This has not changed this year. These teams remain near the top of the racket. At this point in time, Liverpool is at the very top. The team has 13 wins and 3 draws. In total, they have 42 points. They are followed closely by Manchester City, who has 41 points.

The two teams will continue to battle it out for the top spot in the league. Tottenham Hotspur holds the number 3 spot and Chelsea has number 4. These teams are followed by Arsenal and Manchester United. Just remember that plenty can happen in the future and the rankings could easily change.

The Bottom Of The Heap

As a fan of the Premier League, you never want to see your team at the bottom of the rankings. Nevertheless, one team has to be there. That is undeniable. Again, it is pertinent to remember that the rankings can change swiftly. With a win or two, a team is going to climb up very quickly. If you’re interested in betting on soccer and you can to get the most out of your money, you should definitely check out the online casino bonus at Lapalingo.com. At this point in time, the last spot in the league is held by a tie. Southampton and Fulham are at the bottom of the rankings. Both teams currently hold 9 points. They are followed closely by Hudderfields Town. This team has 10 points.

Again, there is still plenty of time for things to change. Anyone who is a fan of the sport should keep an eye on the games to find out how the rankings are going to shift in the future.

Upcoming Matches

There are still plenty of games left for this season. Fans will be excited to see who is going to emerge victorious. First and foremost, Manchester City will be looking to pick up more points when they face off against Everton tomorrow. Other games including Crystal Palace against Leicester City and Watford against Cardiff City. The games will continue throughout the week and there is a good chance that the rankings will continue to change. Be sure to catch out the upcoming matches to see how things play out.