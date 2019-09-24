Windsor Park to host European Super Cup in 2021

Windsor Park will host the European Super Cup in 2021. The news was confirmed on Tuesday. The Champions League Final in 2023 will be played at Wembley Stadium.

In an executive Committee meeting on Tuesday the venues for the next three Champions League Finals were confirmed. In 2021 the footballing showpiece will take place in St Petersburg in Russia, while the 2022 final will be held in Munich, then as stated above the 2023 final will be at Wembley Stadium in London.Spanish side Seville will host the Europa League Final in 2021, with Belfast’s Windsor Park to hold the Super Cup that same year.

At the meeting, FIFA also announced that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be used from the first round of the group stages in Europa league this season. In a very interesting aspect that came from the meeting the executive Committee put forward a recommendation to its 55 national associations and clubs to not play matches in which women have restricted access to games.

UEFA confirmed on Tuesday that the third tier competition which will commence in 2021 will be called the Europa Conference League. They have said it will give clubs a chance to play in European football it said “more clubs in more countries a chance to participate in European football”