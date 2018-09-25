5 players to watch out for Chelsea v Liverpool

This article will look at five players to look out for as a big Premier league game takes place on Saturday evening with Chelsea taking on Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

The players we will look at in this article will be Eden Hazard, Mohammed Salah, Andy Robertson, James Milner, Jorginho. The first player we will look at here is Eden Hazard , the Belgian has made a superb start to the season, indeed he scored a ha trick in Chelsea most recent game against Cardiff City. If given space and time on the ball, Hazard can cause the Liverpool defence trouble this Saturday.

What Hazard is to Chelsea, well the same can be said for Mohammed Salah for Liverpool. He has a rather quite start to the season given his campaign last year. However it must be noted that the Egyptian only had 4 goals by this time last year also. So he is sure to take off for Jurgen Klopps men, will this be Saturday evening time will tell . The third player that could be key to either side winning here is Andy Robertson, the Scottish captain has been superb alongside Van Dijk and Matip. He is superb going forward also. A nonsense defender will probably be given the licence to attack by Klopp.

The fourth player that could be vital in determining the outcome of the game here is James Milner. Although not starting in the recent game against Southampton he came on and was superb. He brings so much experience to the side which in the final 10 or 15 minutes is what is needed in big games. Milner will surely get some game time here in this game.

Jorginho has adopted well to Premier League live having moved from Napoli. The Italian international has played 6 games so far in the Premier League and had scored a goal. He is an exceptional passer of the ball and has balance and terrific skills.

In terms of predicting this weekends game it’s ery tough to call. However, I fancy some goals in the game so going with a 2-2 draw and Salah to score the first goal.