Arsenal CEO to leave for Milan role

Ivan Gazidis will leave his role as CEO of Arsenal to take up a similar position with Seria A side AC Milan on the 31st of October the London based club have announced.

Gazidis who oversaw the appointment of the new manager Unai Emery who replaced Arsene Wenger in May is also said to have been behind the change in management structure at the Emirates Stadium. The move to AC Milan has been confirmed with Raul Sanllehi who is the current head of football relations at Arsenal, however he is expected to become the Head of football at the club when Gazidis leaves for Milan.

In all things change at the club, the managing director will now be Vinai Venkatesham who will also take up his role when Gazidis leaves the club. Gazidis has been working at Arsenal since 2009 and has played roles in introducing new roles at the club such as head of recruitment and head of football relations.

The above roles wrestled some of the power which Wenger may have had at the club whose 22 year tenure came to an end at the end of last season. Emery has since taken over from the French man who indeed was selected after a tough interview process which was headed up by Gazidis.

Stan Kroenke who is majority shareholder at the club at the club last month launched a bid to take full control of the club through his company KSE with whom his son Josh is deputy chairman of. Indeed Josh Kroenke praised the work of the outgoing Gazidis and said ” It has been a pleasure working with Ivan, we will miss the insight, wisdom and energy he brought to our club on a daily basis over the last decade”. However, he went on to say that he looks forward to working with Raul and Vinai and looking to move foward both on and off the pitch.