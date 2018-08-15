Croatian duo call time on international careers

The Croatian duo of striker Mario Mandzukic and goalkeeper Danijel Subasic have called time on their international football careers. The news follows just a month after both players represented their country in the World Cup.

Subasic who is 33 years of age said he made it a decision to call time on his international footballing career before the World Cup and that reaching the World Cup Final was a dream come true. He said “The time has come for me to say farewell to our favourite jersey, after 10 years in the national team,” The Croatian number 1 who made 44 appearances for the Croats went on to say further “I have made this decision long before the 2018 FIFA World Cup, since I wanted to close this international chapter appearing at the world stage. “We have been dreaming awake during the welcome in Zagreb, my Zadar, and the entire Croatia. These have been the best, most emotional moments of my career, that have defined my international career.”

Mandzukic retires from international football at the age of 32 but has a superb record. He scored 33 goals for Croatia, just two behind the countries leading goalscorer Davor Suker . Mandzukic made his debut in 2007 and made 89 appearances. He had a largely successful World Cup scoring three goals despite ending up on the losing side in the World Cup Final. Speaking about his decision to call it a day he said to the Croatian football teams website “There is no ideal moment to retire. If possible, we would all play for Croatia until we die, since there is no prouder feeling, but I feel this moment has come for me – “I’ve given my best for Croatia, I have contributed to the biggest success of Croatian football… As of today, my place is alongside you – among the most loyal Croatia fans.”

Mandzukic also represented Croatia in two European Championship and he was named Croatian footballer of the year two years in a row (2012 and 2013). The news of the duo announcing their retirements follows news last week that Verdan Corluka was also hanging up his boots for the national side.