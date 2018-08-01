Everton sign Digne from Barcelona

Marcos Silva has made his second signing as Everton manager with the capture of left back Lucas Digne from Spanish giants Barcelona.

It is understood the 25 year old has put pen to paper on a five year deal and follows Richarlison who made the move from Silva’s former club Watford earlier last month. Digne to be fair is a top quality player, he has played with some of the best players in the business, he begun his career at Lille before moving to Paris St Germain, whom he made 46 appearances for across two seasons.

Speaking to Everton TV the French man said of the signing ”Everton is a big club with a great history. I want to play games, win games and excite the fans with the quality of our football”. ”I played good football in Rome and I played well, too, in Barcelona. I progressed a lot as a player and as a person by playing with the best players in the world”. He said that he wants to show his best football in the Premier League and he loves the fact he will be playing for the club.

Everton have struggled for options at left back in recent times, regular starter Leighton Baines has struggled with injury especially last season when Cuco Martina covered the spot , he was out of position. Digne is a superb left back, loves going forward and has already made 21 appearances for the French national side. He wasn’t apart of the World Cup winning squad however. Speaking of the signing Toffees boss Silva said ”He is a high-quality player, aggressive, with good technical ability and in the past five seasons he has played two years at Paris St Germain, one in Roma and for the past two seasons he has demonstrated his clear quality in Barcelona”. “Lucas is a player who will add competitiveness in a position where we only had Leighton Baines last season and he is accustomed to winning. This is his mentality having captured titles in his career and having these on his resume.”

Everton begin their Premier League season Saturday 11th of August against Premier League new boys Wolves.