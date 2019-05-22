FIFA abandon plan to expand 2022 World Cup

The FIFA World Cup which will be played in Qatar in 2022 will not see an expansion of teams now according to the FIFA bosses. It will be held with 32 teams instead of 48 teams.

President of FIFA Gianni Infantino proposed that the tournament would be expanded, which would allow more nations to host the world event. However, the hopes of this happening were put up in flames on Wednesday when the news was announced. In a statement released on Wednesday world football’s governing body said: “Following a thorough and comprehensive consultation process with the involvement of all the relevant stakeholders, it was concluded that under the current circumstances such a proposal could not be made now.” The statement continued “A joint analysis, in this respect, concluded that due to the advanced stage of preparations and the need for a detailed assessment of the potential logistical impact on the host country, more time would be required and a decision could not be taken before the deadline of June,”

The 2026 World which is due to take place in the USA, Mexico and Canada will see a 46 team tournament. There is likely not to be any problems regarding stadiums or anything as the countries between them have a lot of big stadiums.

The World Cup in Qatar has been heavily criticised over the last few months and years since they got the news they would be hosting the tournament. Media outlets have criticised have highlighted problems such as Qatar’s football history, high cost of infrastructure, the climate and human rights. There have also been allegations of bribery between Qatar World Cup committee and Fifa Officials. However, nothing has come out of this as of yet. Former president of Fifa Sepp Blatter has even come out to say that awarding the World Cup Qatar was a mistake,