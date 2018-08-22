Henry set to become Bordeaux boss

Former Arsenal and French striker Thierry Henry is set to takeover as coach at French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux according to reports from RMC Sport on Wednesday.

The Sky Sports pundit who enjoyed a brilliant career with Arsenal and Barcelona had been assistant coach at Belgium under the reigns of Roberto Martinez. However, it now appears he is going to try his hand at coaching as the head gaffer. He will replace Gus Poyet at the helm of the Ligue 1 side.

Poyet a former Uruguayan was suspended last week due to his comments regarding the way the club operated the transfer dealings of striker Gaetan Laborde to Montpelier. According to RMC Sport, they said the clubs prospective new American owners who agreed to buy the club from M6 in July still need to validate that agreement. Bordeaux have won the French Ligue 1 an impressive 6 times although the last hasn’t come since 2009 when World Cup winner of 1998 Laurent Blanc was at the helm.

There was also interest from the club to get former Aston Villa and Lyon manager Remi Garde in as boss, however he is working in the MLS with Montreal Impact and would not be interested in the role. Laurent Blanc was also mentioned as a candidate but he distanced himself from the job. It remains to be seen how Henry would cope with been a first team manager, he could be good at it or it may not be for him, only time will tell I guess but if it is anything like his playing days he will be just fine !