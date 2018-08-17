Klavan set to leave Liverpool

Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan is set to join Serie A side Cagliari for a reported 2 million pounds.

Klavan who is also plays for the Estonian national side is deemed surplus to requirements at Anfield under Klopp and the Serie A side have agreed a fee from the transfer. Klavan is expected in Italy (today) Friday where he is due to undergo a medical and negotiate personal terms i.e salary. The move is probably the right move as Klavan who is now 32 never really got the chance to establish himself in the defence at Liverpool. However, he did make over 50 appearances since joining from German side Augsburg two years ago.

In fariness he slipped down the pecking order of defenders when Liverpool brought in Virgil Van Dijk while the long awaited return to fitness by Nathaniel Clyne paves the way for Joe Gomez to slot in the central defence. Gomez has played in a back three for England under Southgate but has also been asked to play at right back for the Merseysiders. However, Trent Alexander Arnold and Clyne will more than likely battle it out for that position now leaving the preferred position of Gomez his to concentrate on.

In other transfer news Liverpool have signed Ajax teen Ki Jana Hoever. The 16 year old had attracted interest from several of Europe’s top club including Chelsea, Man City and Man City but the Merseysiders won the battle perhaps due to the opportunities Jurgen Klopp gives youngsters and to further his development as a player. As the player had yet to sign a proffessional contract Liverpool only had to pay small fee for the 16 year Dutch U17 international.