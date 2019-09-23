Klopp named FIFA Men’s Coach of the Year

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp picked up the coach of year award on Monday at the FIFA awards in Milan.

The former Borrusia Dortmund coach led Liverpool to a Champions League last season, while also leading the side to second place in the Premier League just narrowly behind Manchester City. Klopp and his have made a superb start to the Premier league this season with 6 wins from 6 games and 5 points clear of Manchester City.

Speaking at the ceremony Klopp said “Mauricio (Spurs boss) – we won that game, that’s why I’m here, not you. That’s how football is, but we all know what an incredible job you did, what an incredible job Pep did, what so many coaches out there did.

The German thanked everyone at Liverpool FC including the players and the team, he said “I have to say thank you to my outstanding club, Liverpool FC, to the owners, I have to say they gave me an incredible team, and I have to thank my team, because as a coach you only can be as good as your team is.”

He also revealed at the ceremony that he signed up for the Common Goal movement. For those that don’t know this is where players/managers donate 1% of their salary which funds organisations that use football as a way of tackling various issues. Commenting on this he said I’m really proud and happy that I can announce that from today on I am a member of the Common Goal family.”

Current players signed up to the Common goal include Co founder Juan Mata. In addition, Mats Hummels, Giorgio Chielinni and Kasper Schiemel are just other that have signed to the movement.