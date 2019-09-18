Lindelof signs long term contract at Manchester United

Man United have secured the services of Victor Lindelof for a further five years after the Swedish International signed a deal to keep him at the club till 2024.

It has been a good week for the Old Trafford based club with David De Gea also putting pen to paper on a new contract extension on Monday. Lindelof was linked with Barcelona over the summer but has now abolished all that speculation with this new deal at the United. Speaking following the signing Lindelof said “Since the day I arrived at United it has felt like home,””I have grown significantly both as a player and as a person in the last two years and for that I am grateful to everyone at the club for their help and support.”

He continued” I love playing football and my aim now is to help the team to win trophies and repay the fans for their unrivalled support”. I know that everyone at the club shares this vision and will give everything to get Manchester United back to where it belongs.

Lindelof had a tough first season for United last season. However, he seems to be coming of age now playing some quality football. Speaking about the signing United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer said “Victor has established himself here and has become a very important part of our team. I’m extremely happy that he has committed his future to Manchester United. We’re all looking forward to working together to deliver the success and get United back to where we know the club belongs.”

Man United travel to West Ham on Sunday in the Premier League.