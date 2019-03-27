Man United add more games to summer tour

Manchester United have added three more friendly games to their summer pre season tour the club announced.

The club have the one of the biggest fanbases in the world, if not the biggest and they are going to Asia in 2019 following on from the tour of the USA last year. UK newspaper the Daily Star report that Ole Gunnar Solksjaers men will head to Australia, Singapore and China. They are due to play Tottenham Hotspur as well as Championship side Leeds United as well as local teams from them three countries. A pre season game at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff will also take place against AC Milan in August. Speaking about the announcement of the tour, Ed Woodard, Executive Vice Chairman at the Old Trafford based club said “These games, and the tour overall, will not only assist in our pre-season preparations, but also provide entertaining football and an opportunity to interact with our loyal fans in Australasia and Asia”. He continued This is will be our third visit to Singapore and our fifteenth pre-season visit to China and we’re excited to be returning to both countries to play against top-class opposition there.”

The tour begins on July 13th when they face Australia A League side Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium in Perth, four days later on July 17th United will play Leeds at the same stadium. They then travel to Singapore to face Italian giants Inter Milan that game will be played at the National Stadium in Singapore. United will then face fellow Premier League side Spurs in Shanghai in China on the 25th of July, for the final game against AC Milan on August 3rd in Cardiff .

