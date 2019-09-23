Manchester United already out of Champions League running

Another tough weekend for United fans who seen their side slip further down the table after a 2-0 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s men currently sit in 8th place in the Premier League table and are way off the top 4 which is for Champions League qualification. Man United just have 8 points from 8 games which is very poor. They have won 2 games, drawn 2 games and lost 2 games from the six games played already this season. Liverpool and Manchester City are just pushing ahead further ahead with Liverpool 6 wins from 6 games and on 18 points, they are 5 points clear of Manchester City on 13 points.

Quite frankly I can’t see The Red Devils reaching the Champions League. The reason is they don’t have enough quality, secondly they don’t see to playing for Solksjaer. A change in management is obviously way to early to be thinking of but pressure will mount over the next weeks results go against them. United will surely want to respond to that 2-0 to West Ham, their is no better way to respond to it with a win against arch rivals Arsenal in a week’s time on the 30th of September. A win will lift spirits, a loss will dampen then and pressure will come on players and management.

The next few weeks could tell alot about this United team and whether they have to fight to remain in the hunt for a champions league place of not.