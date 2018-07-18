Oxlade- Chamberlain likely to miss entire season

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looks likely to miss the entire upcoming season. It comes after the news has been revealed on the extent of the damage done to his knee in Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final with Roma in May.

He sustained multiple ligament damage in a tackle and underwent surgery eight days after. He will not need any more surgery but he does require an extensive rehabilitation programme before he will be able to return to any training or games. Liverpool FC the news in a statement and said ”The estimated length of his lay-off was not revealed at the time at the request of Oxlade-Chamberlain, who did not want the news to distract from the Reds’ ongoing Champions League run and the excitement surrounding it.”

The news will be a massive blow now to Liverpool ahead of the upcoming season as Oxlade-Chamberlain was one of their star players at the end of last season. Jurgen Klopp speaking about the news also told liverpoolfc.com ”It feels like now is an appropriate time to tell people that for Ox this coming season will be about focusing on recovery and rehab”. The German went on to say further ”We have known this from pretty much the day after he got the injury and after the successful surgery, we were sure of it. I hope everyone treats this information responsibly. There has been no change, no setback – it’s exactly on the schedule we expected and planned for. The new information is that we’re now giving more detail publicly”.

Klopp revealed that he couldn’t wait to have the player back for matches but said that he will show patience to make sure he comes back where left off. Liverpool have been very busy in the transfer market this summer, they have bought players like Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaquiri and Fabinho, while today they also announced the signing of Brazilian World Cup goalkeeper Alisson Becker for a reported £67 million. By the signings Liverpool are looking to make another massive challenge on the Premier League and Europe and who could write them off after a fabulous 2017/18 season.