RTE and TG4 set to broadcast Women’s World Cup

RTE and TG4 have announced an agreement with FIFA to broadcast live every game on the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France this summer.

The coverage will begin on June 7th with live coverage of the opening ceremony and the meeting between the hosts (France) who play South Korea. It has been announced that the two stations will share the coverage throughout the tournament and all games will be available free to air.

RTE will broadcast 23 matches in total, on RTE and the RTE Player. These matches will include 3 quarter finals, one semi-final and then the final which takes place on July 7th. TG4 will show 29 games in total, which will include the opening match, one quarter final, one semi-final, the third place play off, as well as highlights from the final itself. Speaking about the announcement Head of Sport with RTE Declan Bennett said “RTÉ are delighted that alongside TG4 we can, for the first time ever, bring the FIFA Women’s World Cup in its entirety free-to-air to Irish viewers. “It is particularly fitting to be making this announcement exactly six months on from the launch of the 20 x 20 initiative to create a cultural shift in our perception of girls and women in sport.”

Head of Sport with TG4 Roisin Ni Coisdealbha also expressed her excitement for the channel showing the tournament. She said “TG4 has been a proactive supporter of women’s sport for many years. This new collaboration is another step in the right direction and ties in well with the very important 20×20 campaign. “It is also a great example of how public service media outlets can collaborate to bring the best of television content, free to air, to loyal audiences.”

This is great news in my opinion as it will give women’s football the recognition it deserves. There does be very little women’s soccer games on television but fair play to both channels here. TG4 have long been supportive of women’s sport as they show the ladies football and hurling championship as well as the league finals.