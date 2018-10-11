Smith and Terry takeover at Villa

Dean Smith has been appointed the new manager of Aston Villa in the wake of Steve Bruce’s departure after a horrible run of form. John Terry former England captain and Chelsea legend will be his assistant.

Smith who has been a supporter of Villa all of his life leaves Brentford, John Terry on the other hand only announced his retirement from the game this week and will move into his first coaching job. A new sporting director has also been appointed with Jesus Garcia Pitarch coming in. The Chief Executive of Aston Villa Christian Purslow said on the Aston Villa club website regarding the appointments of Smith, Terry and Pitarch “These three appointments represent the start of a new era and direction at Aston Villa and we are delighted to secure their services after an extensive search.” Terry who is 37 finished his club career with Villa last season after a play-off defeat under Steve Bruce. Bruce was then sacked last week after a poor string of results. There were several high profile names linked to the role including Jose Mourinho’s assistant Rui Faria, while former French international Thierry Henry was also linked to the job. Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was also linked to the role.

Smith leaves Brentford in 7th place in the championship standings. Pitarch will come into the role as sporting director having held similar roles at Spanish La Liga side Valencia and Atletico Madrid. Purslow is confident that the appointment of Smith will get Aston Villa back where they need to be, he said “Dean has a clear and successful coaching philosophy as well as a real understanding of Aston Villa Football Club. He is also knowledgeable about the Championship, “The board welcomes him to the club and is looking forward to working with him and his staff.” He also said that appointment of Terry is a major scoop for the club, he said “John is one of the most decorated players in English football, has an affinity with the club and is ready to make the next step in his career working alongside Dean”.

Villa’s next game is on the 20th of October where they will welcome Swansea City to Villa Park.