Spurs let two goal lead slip in Greece

Olympiacos 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Tottenham let a two goal lead slip in Piraeus on Wednesday night as they continue their ups and downs in the Champions League.

Spurs reached the final last year losing out to fellow Premier League side Liverpool. They looked have been taking the three points with them back on the plane to Greece when they led 2-0 as half time was approaching. Harry Kane knocked in a penalty, while Lucas Moura scored a screamer of a goal. The Londoners leading 2-0 after 30 minutes. They were hit with a sucker punch just on the break though as Daniel Podence scored for the home side.

Harry Kane’s penalty came courtesy of the spot kick. VRA verified the decision to reward the penalty. Harry Kane was fouled by Merriah. Kane dusted himself down and fired the ball to the net amidst booing and jeering from the vocal home support. The second goal came just four minutes later when Ben Davies intercepted the ball to tee up Lucas Moura who fired to the net. However they lapsed in concentration before the break allowing the hosts to get in to halve the deficit to just a single goal.

Podence played a one two with Valbuena and when the ball landed at his feet he clinically finished to the net. On the resumption Delle Ali had a goal disallowed, before the hosts were given a penalty on 54 minutes. The spot kick was finished to the net after Vertonghen fouled Valbuena. Valbuena then finished past Lloris to make it 2-2.

Both sides had chances with Harry Kane and Erik Lamela going close but it was a case of two points lost for Spurs.