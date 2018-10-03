United charged by UEFA over late kick off with Valencia

It just keeps going from bad to worse for Manchester United and Jose Mourinho as the club have now been charged twice by UEFA for showing up late to their own stadium (Old Trafford) for Tuesday’s Champions League game with Spanish side Valencia.

Jose Mourinho’s side failed to arrive at the stadium until 7.15 approximately and the players didn’t emerge for their warm ups until 7.40pm. This meant that kick-off for the game had to be put back by five minutes to 8.05pm, original kick-off was 8pm. UEFA have now opened up disciplinary proceedings against Manchester United following this for late team arrival and late kick off of the match which to be fair was a real bore finishing in a 0-0 stalemate. According to Press Association Sport these charges will be separate. Valencia have also been charged with the late kick off, while they will also be charged with supporters setting off fireworks as well as a kit infringement. It is expected the case will go before the UEFA Board of Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on the 18th of October this month.

Looking at some of the guidelines according to the UEFA website, they state that a late kick off brings a warning to the coach and players on the first infringement. However, if a second infringement occurs then a fine of 10,000 euros for the team would be implemented, while a one match ban for the coach will also be applied. In relation to arriving late at a ground, this can also bring a fine of 5,000 euro for a second offence. United have been in very poor form and this is only going to add to the pressure that is on the team and management. Mourinho has indeed came out and said that it wasnt his fault that they arrived late to the ground he said, “We left the hotel at six o’clock, hoping that 30 minutes would be enough, which normally is,” the United boss said after the 0-0 draw. “But this time the police refused to do an escort, so we come by ourselves. Basically putting the blame on the Greater Manchester Police force. However, Greater Manchester Police hit back in a statement and said “All police deployments are carried out following a comprehensive risk assessment process and specifically in respect of escort team buses, are only ever undertaken on occasions when there is intelligence or information to suggest a risk of threat or harm to the players.”

It remains to be seen whether United will be fined or not but it is only adding fuel to a fire at present as United have been in dire form under Mourinho so far this season, things will have to get better or I can see a replacement coming in very soon. The current odds have former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane as 8/13 favourite, while Mauricio Pochettino is 6/1 followed by Antonio Conte and Brendan Rodgers at 10/1 each. Ryan Giggs the current Welsh boss is 16/1.