Usain Bolt set for trial game with A League side

Usain Bolt is likely to play some part for the Central Coast Mariners in a trial game on Friday head coach Mike Mulvey has said.

The Jamaican Olympic champion has been at the club undergoing various individual training sessions and Mulvey said the 32 year old has impressed him. Speaking Mulvey said “For this Friday, it comes down to what the fitness coaches tell me with regards to how his body’s coping with the loading we’ve got at the moment. But I would imagine he’s going to be playing some part on Friday”. He also said that Bolt is adaptable and can play in any position, he said “Well you’ll see that (where he will play) on Friday, he can play in a number of positions, we’ll see what best suits the team on Friday”. “When you do track and field it’s virtually a straight line and a track coach will never ask you to decelerate or accelerate the way that we do, it’s multi-directional movement in football, so he has to get used to that”.

Bolt speaking on Tuesday was upbeat and he said he is going to push himself to the limit, he said “I don’t know how my body is going to feel, I know when I get on the field I am going to push myself to the limit, it’s just about work. “The season doesn’t start until October, so I have time, and it’s about being smart. He said he will probably feel nerves ahead of the game, but that he expects to make himself proud and push himself. He said “There will be nerves, it’s not like it’s a charity game any more”.

It remains to be seen what will happen after this trial game but a good performance from Bolt could see him go close to gaining a place in the squad for the A League season which begins in October.