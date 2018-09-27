VAR to be used in Champions League from next season

Video Assistant referees will be in European football next season as chiefs have announced it will be introduced for the 2019-2020 Champions League season, as well as the 2020 European Championship which will see 12 cities across Europe including Dublin and the Aviva Stadium.

Europe’s football governing body revealed that a decision was taken at a meeting of the executive committee to bring in the technology, which they have said will be used from the play-off round preceding the group stages of the Champions League. They have also said it will be used at the UEFA Super Cup from 2020-2021, while it will also be introduced into the Europa League the same season. VAR will also be used in the final of the UEFA Nations League, this however will not be introduced until 2021.

The move follows the use of VAR at the World Cup Finals in Russia this year. That was seen a success by people at the top table in the footballing world. UEFA President speaking today in Switzerland ahead of announcing the winning bid for the 2024 European Championship said “We’re confident that introducing VAR in August 2019 will give us enough time to put in place a robust system and to train match officials to ensure an efficient, successful implementation of VAR in the UEFA Champions League, the world’s flagship club competition”.

VAR seems to be the way forward as the Spanish and French Leagues introduced it from this season, while the German Bundesliga and Italian Serie A also have it in place. It is also in the English Premier League but it is bit more cautious here than the other top European leagues.