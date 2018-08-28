Vardy and Cahill announce international retirement

England duo Jamie Vardy and Gary Cahill have essentially called times on the international careers after helping England to the quarter final stages of the World Cup this summer. Gareth Southgate is to announce his squad for England’s upcoming games in the UEFA Nations League and friendly games. However, Vardy and Cahill have now clarified their futures.

Vardy who plays has climbed through to league in English football from non league to play with Premier League side Leicester has scored 7 goals in 26 games while Cahill has played 61 times for the three lions. Speaking to Chelsea TV centre back Cahill said “In terms of my international future I think it is time to take a step back”. He went on to say further, ” Now I feel is the right moment to do that, I feel hugely proud of what I have achieved in terms of 60 caps, I have captained my country on a few occasions which is a huge honour. Vardy speaking in an interview with the Guardian newspaper said ” To be honest with you this has been on my mind for a while”. The Leicester striker went on to say “I’m not getting any younger and you can see, to be fair to the gaffer, he wants to make it more youthful, which obviously had it’s benefits during the World Cup – we got the semi finals and finished fourth, which is equal to the furthest we ever have been on foreign soil”.

In fairness to Southgate he did reveal after the World Cup that the World Cup squad that was picked for summer will never be together again. The England manager is tending to build a side of youth.