Wayne Rooney named Alcatel Major League Soccer Player of the Week

D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney was voted the Alcatel Major League Soccer Player of the Week by the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) for the 25th week of the 2018 MLS season.

Rooney helped D.C. United to a 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers, scoring two goals before capping the week off with a 2-0 win over the New England Revolution at Audi Field.

In eight matches played this season, Rooney has three goals and three assists with the club achieving 5 wins, 2 losses and one draw over that span. D.C. has 27 points this season and is undefeated in its past five matches, including three straight victories.

The former Everton and Manchester United player scored in the 43rd minute to level D.C. with Portland at 1-1 when Yamil Asad played a through ball to the left side of the box. The Liverpool-born player made a perfectly timed run to get behind the defence and finished with a left-footed shot far post past the charging goalkeeper.

Rooney then completed his first career MLS brace with a tremendous free kick from 25 yards out that found the right side of goal in the 68th minute to give D.C. United a 3-1 advantage.

Days later, Rooney helped D.C. to its third consecutive victory with a 2-0 win over New England.