Solksjaer confirmed as permanent United manager

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has been given a three year term as manager of Manchester United on a permanent basis the club announced on Thursday morning

The former Reds striker scored 126 goals in 366 appearance for the club between 1996 and 2007, while he also managed the club reserve team in 2010. Solksjaer took up the post of caretaker manager at the club in December 2018 and won his first eight games as boss. In 19 games Solksjaer has 14 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses.

Speaking to the clubs official website manunited.com he said “From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club”. He cited his time as a player at the club and said it was an honour, he said “It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here. The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we’ve done so far. This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve.”

Executive Vice Chairman of the Club Ed Woodward said of the news “Since coming in as caretaker manager in December, the results Ole has delivered speak for themselves”. He continued, “More than just performances and results, Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club. This all means that he is the right person to take Manchester United forward”. “I want to thank Ole and the coaching team for everything they have done so far and congratulate him on this richly deserved appointment. The fans and everyone at the club are behind him as he looks to take us where we need to be and build the next stage of our history.”

Solksjaer’s first game as permanent boss will be on Saturday when they host Watford at Old Trafford where they will be expected to pick up the three points on offer.