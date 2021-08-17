Southampton v Man United – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

5 total views, 5 views today

Southampton will host opening day performers Manchester United at Saint Mary’s Stadiums on the Gameweek 2 of the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

This game will be an interesting affair for both teams. The last time these two sides met was in last season’s tie at Old Trafford where Man Utd came out 9-0 victors in what was Southampton’s second 9-0 loss in two years.

Southampton Retrospective

The Saints this summer have lost a whole host of important players such as defender Jannik Vestergaard to Leicester City and striker Danny Ings to Aston Villa.

Star player James Ward-Prowse has been long linked to a move away from the club, with Tottenham and Aston Villa interested.

They have brought in Tino Livramento and Adam Armstrong, along with a loan move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

Their first game was away to Everton at Goodison Park, starting strongly but losing 3-1.

They will take confidence upfront, with Adam Armstrong getting on the scoresheet and putting in a performance.

Manchester United Retrospective

Manchester United started off their Premier League campaign with a stunning performance with a 5-1 win at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba were the stars of the show, with Bruno scoring a hat-trick and Pogba contributing to 4 assists.

Clinical in front of goal, they bullied Leeds for large parts of the game and when Leed’s equalised on 49 minutes, United reacted coolly and calmly to go back in front with a Mason Greenwood goal.

While new summer signing Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane could make their first starts for the Manchester club.

Date, kick-off time and venue

This game between Southampton and Manchester United will kick off at 2 pm BST (British Summer Time) on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Saint Mary’s Stadium.

Where to watch Southampton vs Manchester United

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 1 pm.

Southampton vs Manchester United team news

For Southampton, both Sam McQueen and William Smallbone are out with knee injuries sustained recently.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl admitted that McQueen may be out for the foreseeable future, “His knee is good. He had some other problems, it’s a very long story, to be honest. We don’t know if he will ever return back to the pitch but if [he does] then it’s a miracle.”

Hasenhuttl was more positive on Smallbone’s progress as of late, “Will is still recovering and so far not with the team, hopefully, he’ll also come back in the future but it’ll take a little bit more time.”

For United, Marcus Rashford is still out after surgery on his shoulder, while Raphael Varane could make his debut after arriving from Real Madrid.

Striker Edinson Cavani could make an appearance after finishing off his isolation period after his summer break.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that he may return in the next few weeks, “Edi is in the country. He’s just finishing off his isolation period. He’s had a little bit of extra time for personal reasons.”

Southampton vs Manchester United prediction

The Saints for large parts of the first half were the much better side against Everton.

Taking a much deserved 0-1 lead thanks to an Adam Armstrong goal after 22 minutes.

Everton came back and scored 3 goals, with Richarlison, Doucouré and Dominic Calvert-Lewin notching up goals to sink Southampton.

United will take great confidence in their performance against rivals Leeds, looking outrageously quick and clinical in front of goal.

It would take a massive collapse for United to drop points here. With Bruno and Pogba in scintillating form, they will be hard stopped.

Prediction: 0-3 Man United

Predicted Line-Up

Southampton Predicted XI – (4-4-2)

A. McCarthy, R. Perraud, M. Salisu, J. Stephens, V. Livramento, M. Djenepo, J. Ward-Prowse, N. Redmond, A. Armstrong, C. Adams.

Manchester United Predicted XI – (4-2-3-1)

D. Gea, W. Bissaka, V. Lindelof, H. Maguire, L. Shaw, Fred, S. McTominay, J. Sancho, B. Fernandes, P. Pogba, M. Greenwood.

Betting Odds

Southampton To Win: 4/1

Draw: 3/1

Manchester United to Win: 4/7

