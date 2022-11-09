The Best 11 Who Will Miss the World Cup in 2022

2,010 total views, 2,010 views today

As the World Cup creeps ever nearer and the online betting predictions begin to gather momentum for the tournament, all the leading players will be gearing up to showcase their talents on the world stage. Well not quite all.



Several of the top performers will get an unwelcome month’s break due to their international sides failing to qualify, so sadly for them they will have to wait at least another four years before being able to experience football’s greatest competition. Unfortunately, the Republic of Ireland national team players are in that group. Check out if one of them made our list.

Indeed, there will be enough ability missing from the action, that it is possible to create a world eleven that could probably go very deep into the tournament and were it to be practicable, they would feature in most people’s World Cup 2022 betting tips and predictions to go all the way to the final, at decent outright winning odds. For the teams that are participating in the World Cup, the odds are available at every bookmaker in the market, but this is not everything that bookmakers offer to the players. The biggest brands in the world have voucher codes available for the players and Novibet with their Novibet promo code is a good example of how you should approach this topic.

List of players missing the World Cup

Not many would fancy facing this team lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation:

Gianluigi Donnarumma: The hero of Italy’s penalty shoot-out win over England in the Euro 2020 final, and voted as the best goalkeeper of the Tournament. The Paris Saint-Germain stopper didn’t have a great end to last season, but remains one of the best in the world.

Vladimir Coufal: The attacking Czech full-back has bags of experience and captained his national side for the first time last year.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: The versatile Ukrainian is regarded as one of the best full-backs in world football and is now helping to turn his new club side Arsenal’s fortunes around, after his big money summer move from Manchester City.

Giorgio Chiellini: Considered to be one of the best defenders of his generation, Italy’s hard man defender is known for his strength, aggressiveness and man-marking. He announced his retirement from international football in the summer, but would undoubtedly have left his bowing out until after the World Cup, had his team made it through, instead of surprisingly falling at the play-off stage to outsiders North Macedonia.

Victor Lindelöf: The Swedish captain has not had the best of times at Manchester United recently, but is hugely experienced and does still possess the qualities that attracted a club as big as United to him in the first place, meaning that he has everything needed to shore up this defence.

Jorginho: The outstanding midfield anchor for Italy and Chelsea would be perfect sitting in the engine room and keeping things ticking over nicely. His eye for a pass would get this team moving forward and his aggressive nature would add bite to the side.

Naby Keïta: The Guinea midfielder is the star of his national team and has emerged as a key player for Liverpool, so for him to excel in that side shows just what an outstanding player he must be. He would compliment his fellow defensive midfielder perfectly.

Riyad Mahrez: Offering width to the side, the Algerian continues to turn out match-winning performances for Manchester City and would torment even the best defenders at the tournament.

Luiz Diaz: This exciting Columbian burst onto the Premiership scene following his transfer in January from Porto and would offer pace, trickery and goals from out wide. After all, this is the player who ended up joint top scorer at the 2021 Copa América, sharing the Golden Boot with Lionel Messi, no less.

Mo Salah: The little Egyptian has been one of the best strikers for the past few seasons, lighting up the English Premier League with goals and assists and would be almost impossible to shut out, given the quality around him in the team.

Erling Haaland: Who else could lead the line than probably the most prolific striker in world football at present, and he has got off to an explosive start since joining Manchester City in the summer. He is almost the perfect centre forward, possessing every attribute needed to frighten the life out of the opposition.

Standing next to this lot in the tunnel, the opponents would be forgiven for turning round and heading back to their dressing room, and with the likes of Martin Odegard, Dejan Kulusevski, Leonardo Spinazzola, Thomad Soucek, Alexander Isak and Jan Oblak available off the bench, this team has winners written all over it.

The leading bookmakers would probably be making football betting predictions that would certainly make the top nations such as: Brazil, France, Argentina and England sit up and take notice. Johnnybet’s community of tipsters would have a field day, analysing the strengths and weaknesses, although looking at the make up of the team, it is hard to spot too many negatives. It looks balanced and crammed with ability, flair and most importantly… goals.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com