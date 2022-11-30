8 total views, 8 views today

With FIFA 23 game recently released, the excitement is over the roof. And while we are pumped to see our favorite soccer superstars like Messi and Ronaldo, I can’t help but be just as excited about the new female teams making their way to the latest entry of the franchise.

And since the women’s club is making its debut in the world of FIFA, we are expecting to see some new faces as well. While there are going to be a lot of great female football players to spend your fifa coins on, we are only going to focus on the best. So, here are the top 10 female football players in FIFA 23!

1. Alexia Putellas

Alexia Putellas Segura is a Spanish professional footballer who is the captain of Liga F club Barcelona and plays as a midfielder for the club, and the Spain national team with a total rating of 92, Alexia tops the list. She has had a great career winning many individual awards as well as club and country. After missing out on the top 10 list for the previous two years, Alexia Putellas has made quite a big jump this year.

2. Sam Kerr

Sam Kerr is the caption of the Australian national team who plays as a forward for Chelsea in the FA Women’s Super League. She is a brilliant player with an overall rating of 91 being the second-highest-rated female player in Fifa 2023. Sam Kerr is the poster girl for this year’s FIFA title and has bagged a total of 3 golden boot awards in three different continents.

3. Wendie Renard

The French center-back has an OVA of 91 making her the 3rd highest-rated female player in the game. She captains both Division 1 Féminine club Lyon and the France national team. With a number of different titles under her name including 14 french league and 8 EU cups, Wendie definitely deserves to be on this list.

4. Ada Hegerberg

Ada plays for Lyon as well as the Norwegian national team. She has a rating of 91 (with a max of 96) in Fifa 2023. In her career, she has been a well decorated footballer for the club as well as the national team. Ada has made a name for herself in the football world as the highest goal scorer in the Champions League.

5. Marie-Antoinette Katoto

This young lady became PSG feminine’s top scorer at the age of 23 and plays for the French national team as well. with an overall rating of 90, Marie-Antoinette Katoto stands in the fifth place on the list of top-rated female players. She is one of the players who has been performing so well recently that the developers had to push her up in the list.

6. Lucy Bronze

Lucy Bronze is an English professional footballer who plays as a right-back for Barcelona as well as the England National Team. She has had a great career and has been nominated for all the major individual trophies in the world of football. With an overall rating of 90, she sits in the sixth place on the list. She has played for quite some teams in her career.

7. Alex Morgan

American striker Alexandra Morgan Carrasco competes in the National Women’s Soccer League, the top level of women’s professional soccer in the country, and captains both the San Diego Wave FC and the USA women’s national soccer team. With an overall rating of 90, Alex Morgan offers some of the best finishings and positional attributes in the game.

8. Caroline Graham Hansen

Caroline Graham Hansen is a Norwegian professional footballer who plays as a winger for the Spanish club Barcelona. Hansen with her outstanding skills and abilities, claims an overall rating of 90.

9. Christiane Endler

Christiane Endler plays as a goalkeeper for Lyon and the Chile women’s national team, she is a Chilean professional football player. She has played for The University of South Florida, Valencia, Colo-Colo, and Paris Saint-Germain in the past as well, with an overall rating of 89, she stands on the 9th place in the list.

10. Vivianne Miedema

Vivianne Miedema is a Dutch professional footballer who plays as a forward for Arsenal and the Netherlands national team as well. Vivianneoffers great finishing and has an outstanding sense of positioning in the game. And with that she has an overall rating of 89, claiming the number 10 spot on this list.

Conclusion

FIFA 23 has made some bold changes to the stats of many players this year and quite rightly so. Many of these female football players have been performing exceptionally well on the field and you can see that reflected in their stats in the game as well. And with some new faces in the game this year, the competition is only getting more fierce. And looking at the stats, Alexia Putellas takes the crown for being the highest-rated female football player in FIFA 23

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com