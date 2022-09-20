Top 4 Nations That Will Miss Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

1,325 total views, 1,325 views today

The FIFA World Cup in 2022 is approaching faster and faster, and it is undoubtedly the most renowned football event.



Every nation aspires to compete in and win the World Cup. Also, winning this tournament is the greatest honor a football player can bestow on their country. However, some significant nations won’t be competing in the forthcoming event because they didn’t make the cut.

Here are the top 4 countries that will be absent from Qatar's hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

1. Italy

It will be the first time in Italy's history that they will not participate in two FIFA World Cups. Italian players appeared to be under too much pressure as they fell short of North Macedonia 1-0 in the playoff semifinal. Italy's most recent World Cup debut in Brazil in 2014 ended in the group stage. They have been attempting to rebuild from that time. Many believed they had recovered after winning Euro 2020. However, they still have a lot in common with previous struggling Italy sides. Furthermore, based on their ages, most of the players on the current national team won't be available for the 2026 World Cup. The coach and management must now focus on developing a team around young talent to get to the next World Cup.

2. Sweden

Since Sweden failed to make it to the World Cup, the nation that made the quarter-finals of 2018 will now watch the tournament from home. They came second in their qualifying group, resulting in a playoff loss to Poland. Among the notable personalities from the state that will miss the World Cup are Victor Lindelof, Emil Forsberg, and DejanKulusevski.

3. Colombia

Colombia is another notable nation that will not appear in this year's World Cup after failing to finish among the top five of the South American qualifying league. Theyfinished just one point below Peru also to miss the inter-confederation playoffs. They missed out on a 3rd World Cup appearance in a row due to a dismal performance in which they won only 5 of their 18 games. Colombia, ranked 19th in the world, shined at the 2014 tournament in Brazil, reaching the quarter-finals before dropping out in the final 16 in Russia in 2018. Top players like Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez, and Juan Cuadrado will be absent in Qatar.

4. Nigeria

It marks the African team’s first failure to qualify for a World Cup since 2006. The Black Stars of Ghana eliminated them, and their crowd was furious, storming the stadium shortly later. Fans will not see the talent of future football forward Victor Osimhen in what would’ve been his debut appearance at a world cup.

This FIFA World Cup will be the first one held in the Middle East and just the second in Asia, following a tournament co-hosted by South Korea and Japan in 2002. It’ll also be the final tournament with 32 nations, with the 2026 tournament planned to include 48 countries.

