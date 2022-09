1 total views, 1 views today

Premiership football side Chelsea have sacked there manager Thomas Tuchel after a run of early season defeats.

Bookmakers have already set up betting on who will be the next manager. It won’t be a surprise to most that Graham Potter is the short priced favourite.

Second in the betting is Mauricio Pochettino second in the betting with a Zinedine Zidane third in the market.

Brendan Rodgers could be a surprise if unlikely appointment.

