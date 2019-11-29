Unai Emery sacked as Arsenal boss

Unai Emery has been sacked as Arsenal boss the club revealed on Friday. The sacking comes a day following a 2-1 Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The announcement was coming to be fair with Arsenal under severe pressure. They have lost their last 7 games which has been the club worst won in over 25 years. The club noted the main reason Unai Emery got the sack was due to results and performances not being at the required level.

Emery, 48, replaced long term Gunners boss Arsene Wenger in March 2018. However, he has endured a turbulent year and a half at the Emirates. He failed to bring the club back into the Champions League, finishing 5th in 2018. He also lost the Europa League to London rivals Chelsea.

It appears Thursday nights Europa League game was the final straw for the Arsenal board of directors. Arsenal fell a 2-1 loss to German side Eintracht Frankfurt at the Emirates. A game in which the sparse Arsenal support protested for Emery to be sacked. Unai Emery had previously coached at Paris St Germain, Seville, Spartak Moscow and Valencia. All the blame can’t be put on the manager though. Once the players cross the lines on the pitch their is very little he can do. The players were clearly not playing for their manager which ultimately costed the Spanish man his job.

The club have announced that former Arsenal player Freddie Ljungberg will take up the role as interim boss at the club.

A statement on the Arsenal FC website read:

Speaking on behalf of the Arsenal board and our owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, Josh Kroenke said: “Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.”

‘The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required.

Arsenal have plenty of work to do, Liverpool and City are streets ahead of them as we all know. May be Freddie can turn things around !