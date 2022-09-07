11 total views, 11 views today

As The Hoops make their first appearance in the UEFA Europa Conference League, all games will be live on Free-To-Air television

Date: Wednesday 7th September 2022:Shamrock Rovers v Djurgarden is live on Virgin Media Three tomorrow night at 7.30pm, as the Hoops play their first group stage opener in Tallaght Stadium against Swedish side Djurgarden.

All Shamrock Rovers games in the UEFA Europa Conference League will be live Free-To-Air on Virgin Media Television.

Tommy Martin will be present live from Tallaght with analysis from Brian Kerr and Graham Gartland. Commentary from Dave McIntyre.

Watch Virgin Media Three tomorrow night, Thursday 8th September as Shamrock Rovers play Djurgarden live at 7.30pm.

Next Thursday 15th September, Gent v Shamrock Rovers will be live on Virgin Media Two at 5.30pm.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com