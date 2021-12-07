What has been happening in the Premier League this week?

5,654 total views, 575 views today

It has been a busy week in the Premier League. Match week 13 only ended on Sunday, but fans of soccer were treated to a mid-week round of action too, with every team playing on either Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. An evening match under the floodlights is one of best atmospheres for Premier League games, and thankfully fans watching in the stands or back at home were treated to a great number of exciting games, full of controversial moments.

We’ll start where the game week actually ended, with Arsenal making the trip to face their old foes Manchester United. Other than a loss to title-chasing Liverpool, the Gunners had been in good form of late, winning four of their previous five matches. On the other hand, United had been in very poor form, losing to the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford in recent weeks. These bad results ultimately cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job, with Michael Carrick taking charge for this one, whilst the new manager Ralf Rangnick watched on from the stands.

Arsenal took an early advantage after a bizarre goal, which saw United midfielder Fred take down his own goalkeeper, who just lay there as Emile Smith-Rowe volleyed it into an open net. Despite the protests of the United players, the goal was allowed to stand. The Red Devils equalised just before halftime through Bruno Fernandes, and two goals from the legend that is Cristiano Ronaldo helped them to a 3-2 win. If anyone had placed a bet on United to win when they were 1-0 down, they would have been very happy with the outcome.

Red half of Merseyside go home happy

Another game that would have had many people exploring the betting odds for was the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton. These games always cause bettors to search for the best bets today, as they are usually packed full of goals and controversy. This game was no different, so anyone who bet on there to be more than 4 goals would have been very pleased with how this one turned out.

Liverpool, the betting stats favourite before kick-off, started the game looking imperious, quickly getting into a 2 goal lead, thanks to captain Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah. Everton did pull a goal back through Demarai Grey before halftime, but Jurgen Klopp’s men came out in the 2nd half looking for more goals, which they duly found. Salah pounced on a mistake from Seamus Coleman to get the 3rd, whilst Diogo Jota turned Allan brilliantly in the penalty area, before smashing a shot past the helpless Jordan Pickford.

The final score was 4-1 to the Reds, which led many Everton fans to boo at the full-time whistle, with the ire pointed towards not only the manager Rafa Benitez, but also the directors and chairman of the club, who were present in the stands. Benitez is now the odds-on favourite to be the next manager sacked in the Premier League this season.

Honours even at Molineux

Wednesday evening saw Burnley travel down to Wolverhampton, to take on Wolves. Sean Dyche’s men didn’t have a game in the previous round of fixtures, as their match against Tottenham was postponed due to very adverse weather. Thankfully, this one was able to go ahead, but it didn’t prove to be particularly exciting to those fans who travelled down from Lancashire. Despite having 16 shots, and being the odds-on favourites to win this match, Wolves couldn’t break down a stubborn Burnley defense, with the final score 0-0, which won’t please either side or bettors who placed bets on either side to win.

Wolves have the daunting task of playing in-form Liverpool next, whilst Burnley have the slightly easier task of taking on Newcastle.

Eddie Howe still searching for a win

There is only one side left in the Premier League without a win, and that is Newcastle United. Their new owners decided to fire Steve Bruce, and hire the former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe to take charge. Unfortunately for him, he tested positive for COVID-19 just before his first match, so was confined to a hotel room as they drew 3-3 with Brentford.

Following a 2-0 loss to Arsenal away from home, this week’s match against fellow strugglers Norwich was Howe’s first chance to lead his players out in front of their home fans. It couldn’t have started worse, as defender Ciaran Clark was sent off after just 9 minutes.

Newcastle did manage to take the lead, through a Callum Wilson penalty, but Norwich eventually made their man advantage count, as they equalised through Teemu Pukki with 11 minutes left to play. Despite both teams looking for a winner, one wasn’t to be found, with the final score 1-1. Howe will be desperately hoping to pick up 3 points in their next fixture, when they welcome Burnley to St James Park. Are the odds in their favour? They are currently 13/10 to finally get a win, so are the slight favourites in this one.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com