Who will be the surprise nation at this year’s World Cup?

There will always be a nation that surprises people with how far they can get in the World Cup and there is bound to be another one this year when the Qatar World Cup kicks off next week. However, much like the best forex sites the side to be the best underdog will have to perform to the best of their ability.

Previous surprise nations

Many surprise nations have taken the World Cup by storm in the past, and some of them have nearly won the entire World Cup! In recent years South Korea were the home nation back in 2002 and were just pipped to appear in the final by Germany.

In the same World Cup Senegal were grabbing all the headlines as they defeated the reigning champions France in the group stage and went on to the quarter-finals but lost out to another surprising nation Turkey.

Rewind to 1994 and Bulgaria were close to making the World Cup final but could only achieve a semi-final finish after defeat to Italy. Four years before and Cameroon were the African side everyone was talking about with Roger Milla’s superb dancing skills taking them all the way to the quarter-finals.

2014 saw Costa Rica make the quarter-finals and in 2018 Russia reached the same stage seeing off Spain in the Round of 16.

Who will surprise this time around?

The World Cup this year is surrounded by controversy like no other, and many fans want no part of it. This feeling is extremely difficult for some nations who have made the World Cup for the first time or who have not made it for a long time.

Countries like Wales and Canada have not appeared at the World Cup for a long time. Canada last appeared at the Mexico World Cup in 1986 where they lost every game and Wales were even further back when they made the 1958 World Cup in Sweden but lost out in the quarter-finals to eventual winners Brazil where a certain teenage sensation by the name of Pele scored the deciding goal in a 1-0 win.

However, it will be a first-time appearance for the hosts Qatar and they will be hoping that like many countries who have hosted the World Cup before that they will have home advantage and at least make it out of the group stage. If that is the case then the World Cup will have been a success for the Middle Eastern side.

There is plenty of speculation to suggest that Saudi Arabia will be the ones most adaptable to the Middle Eastern climate and be able to last longer in games than European nations.

However, the ones to watch are the African nations particularly Cameroon who will be looking to escape the group stage in 2nd place more than likely with Brazil favourite to top the group.

The lowest-ranked side at the World Cup are Ghana and they could be the ones to surprise everyone and emulate their 2010 appearance where they were cruelly eliminated from the World Cup at the quarter-finals stage by Uruguay.

