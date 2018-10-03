Four facts about Khabib Nurmagomedov as fight with McGregor Approaches

So with the highly anticipated fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedev fastly approaching now we have decided to look at five facts you may not know about the reigning UFC lightweight champions who puts his title on the line against the Dublin in the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.

Khabib who hails from Russia is unbeaten in his UFC career so far and he won the lightweight title in April after defeating Al Iaquinta. We now look at five facts about the Russian that you may not know about.

1. Rivalry with McGregor

Khabib has a strong rivalry with McGregor indeed it can go back about 4 years. Khabib indeed paid tribute to the Dubliner when he beat Dustin Poirier 4 years ago to move a step closer to the UFC featherweight title. The respect from both parties was evident for everyone to see but things have got a bit messy ever since and a bit more fiery. In April, the rivalry probably gathered even more pace and took on a more personal edge for Khabib following McGregor’s bus attack in an apparent response to his friend Artem Lobov’s confrontation with Nurmagomedov.

2. Wears distinctive headgear on weigh ins

The Russian wears very distinctive headgear when he is weighing in for the upcoming fight. He wears a woolly type of hat for weigh ins, while he also dons it before and after fights. The item is called a papakha and is traditionally worn by men in the Caucasas. The headgear is made of sheepskin and won which can be adjusted with a rope.

3. Currently holds longest winning streak in MMA

Nurmagomedov has currently the longest ever undefeated streak in MMA history with 26 consecutive wins. He has also the first Russian and first Muslim to win a UFC title. 8 of the 26 wins came by knockout, 8 came by submission and 10 came by decision. He currently holds the record for the most takedowns in a single fight he managed to takedown Abel Trujiillo 21 times out of 27 in their contest in May 2013.

4. Huge social media following

The Russian has built up a massive social media following on Instagram. He has posted over 1,000 posts and has over 3 million followers on his account. McGregor is only ahead of him in terms of UFC stars with the amount of followers.