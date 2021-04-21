Anger, shame & resignations: The European Super League

Plans for the competition look in tatters after 9 of the 12 teams withdrew following backlash from fans, footballers and others.

Plans for the European Super League were brewing for years, so it shouldn’t have been surprising when the competition was announced a couple of days ago.

The initial reaction from fans and those involved in football when news first broke of a potential super league a few years ago was one of disappointment – but it was also almost brushed aside, because nobody really believed it would come to fruition.

The reaction when official plans were announced to go forward with the competition, wasn’t so passive. Naturally, football people reacted with anger, disappointment and disgust at the actions of the owners involved.

After a few days of protest from the likes of Leeds, Chelsea and Liverpool fans among others as well as intervention from UEFA and the British government, all six Premier League clubs initially involved have now withdrawn from participation. Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid have also announced their departure from the competition.

There are three who remain, though; Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

REACTION FROM THE FOOTBALL CLUBS

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, who is practically spearheading the operation, is one of those refusing to abandon the plans. The motivation? Financial reasons. Real Madrid are currently in a undesirable financial position so Pérez will do anything to hang onto these plans, however unlikely it now seems to happen.

“This Super League is not for the rich, but it’s to save football,” said Pérez in an interview the other day. That didn’t convince many fans, in fact it just antagonised them even more.

He isn’t the only board member receiving backlash, though. Impatience has been growing among football fans for years due to greed displayed by the higher-ups involved in football clubs, but this move was the last straw for many.

Ed Woodward, who was executive vice-chairman at the club since 2012, announced his resignment yesterday amidst the anger from fans. Manchester United players Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw reportedly confronted Woodward regarding the ESL, also.

The Glazers, who have owned the club since 2005, are also reportedly considering putting the club up for sale after intense criticism from fans, including Gary Neville who publicly called them out on Sky Sports.

“Jamie has just talked about FSG having no place in Liverpool. The Glazers have no place in Manchester anymore,” expressed Neville.

There were also reports of Andrea Agnelli’s resignation from Juventus, however the club have since denied those rumours.

Liverpool owner John Henry released a video message to Liverpool supporters expressing his feelings about the whole ordeal. It didn’t go down well.

John W Henry’s message to Liverpool supporters. pic.twitter.com/pHW3RbOcKu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) APRIL 21, 2021

Needless to say, this is far from over just yet. Even when the Super League is officially disbanded, the protests will continue.

Fans will not stop until those owners are held accountable. That goes for all the clubs involved in the European Super League.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com