Connacht Academy Squad Named for 2021/22

By
Kevin Ruddy
-

Connacht Rugby has named its Academy Squad for the 2021/22 season.

Players included as part of the squad contain six Connacht players who have represented Ireland in the U20 Six Nations squad the past summer. As well as this, new Year 1 recruitments Will Reilly and Josh O’Connor will also be part of the squad.

Connacht Academy Manger Eric Elwood went on to say about the squad;

“We are really pleased with the talent we have in the academy squad this season. Six players gained huge experience on the international scene over the summer, which is a testament to their development over the past few years. This was Connacht’s highest ever representation at this level, which speaks volumes of their quality.

“The lack of club and schools rugby last season has proved a challenge for us all, but with our Under 18s and Under 19s competing in the Interpro Series, more players both in and out of our academy will gain vital playing time and be given an opportunity to impress.

“There’s been plenty of changes behind the scenes, with new staff and structures to help support our pathway players, so we’re really excited by what can be achieved in the years ahead.”

Connacht Rugby Academy Squad 2021/22

Declan Adamson (hooker)

Ciaran Booth (back row)

Donnacha Byrne (back row)

Eoin de Buitléar (hooker)

Cathal Forde (out-half/centre)

Shane Jennnings (centre)

Diarmuid Kilgallen (back three)

Oisin McCormack (back row)

Darragh Murray (lock)

Josh O’Connor (back three)

Will Reilly (scrum-half)

Charlie Ward (prop).

