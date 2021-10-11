Good news for Ulster Rugby after recent Squad Update

The Ulster Rugby Medical Performance team has issued a squad update ahead of Friday’s United Rugby Championship fixture against Emirates Lions at Kingspan Stadium

Ulster Rugby’s new squad update has shown no new injury concerns following last week’s URC match in Belfast. In the game, they showed a strong team performance to beat Benetton at home 28-8 on Friday.

The bonus-point victory brings even more optimism for the fans of Dan McFarland’s team as they continue their winning run this season.

The Ulster Medical team has made an announcement today, giving a very positive squad update for the week ahead.

Marty Moore suffered a concussion in training last week, and he is currently following the concussion Return to Play protocols.

Kieran Treadwell, Rob Lyttle, Eric O’Sullivan, Robert Baloucoune and David O’Connor have all now resumed full team training following their recent respective periods of unavailability.

Ulster’s next match will be a very challenging affair. They will face their first South African opponents of the new URC when they play against the Lions.

The match will kick off at 19:35 on Friday, 15th October in the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

