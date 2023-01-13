‘Shark’ may be double handed in Aintree Grand National

7 total views, 7 views today

US Grand National winning handler John “Shark” Hanlon hope to have two runners in the Randox Grand National at Aintree in April.

The County Carlow trainer plans to run US Grand National victor Hewick as well as his recent stable recruit Cape Gentleman in the Aintree showpiece.

Hewick will first of all contest the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on St Patrick’s Day before taking his place in the line-up at Liverpool on 15 April. An eight year old son of Virtual, Hewick claimed two major handicap chase successes in 2022 in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown Park and the Galway Plate, before going on to American Grand National success at Far Hills, New Jersey, in October.

Hanlon has also entered the 2020 Irish Cesarewitch winner Cape Gentleman in the Aintree Grand National. Successful in Graded company over both hurdles and fences for his previous trainer Emmet Mullins, he made his debut for Hanlon when finishing down the field in a handicap hurdle at Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival.