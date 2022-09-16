5,008 total views, 5,008 views today

Zach Touhy reaches AFL final which will be his 250th Appearance.



Playing for the Geelong Football Club in the Australian Football League. He previously played for the Carlton Football Club from 2010 to 2016.

Tuohy grew up in Portlaoise, Co. Laois and played Gaelic football before making a code switch to Australian rules football.

He currently has the second highest number of games played by any Irish player in the history of the AFL.

Mark O’Connor will also be hoping to play the final.

THE CATS ARE THROUGH TO THE 2022 TOYOTA AFL GRAND FINAL!#AFLFinals pic.twitter.com/a9LOVNwBjn — AFL (@AFL) September 16, 2022

