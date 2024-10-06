HomeNewsSaleh and Rodgers Give NY Jets Reaction to 17-23 Loss
Saleh and Rodgers Give NY Jets Reaction to 17-23 Loss

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Minnesota Vikings beat New York Jets 23-17 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh spoke of his disappointment following his side’s 17-23 loss to the Minnesota Viking’s on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s early.  We’re five games in,” Saleh pointed out. “Obviously we’d like it to be a lot better, but it’s early and we’ve got a long way to go.

The Jets Head Coach gave credit to his successful opponents, who held on narrowing in the end for victory:

“Credit Minnesota. They do a lot of different things. The interception, obviously, that was returned for a touchdown kind of made it obviously a lot worse, but felt like from that point on, I felt like our offense kind of got its feet underneath it and started moving the ball pretty well. But obviously putting ourselves in that hole wasn’t good enough.

“Fourth-and-one. I feel like we’ve got to be able to get those. We weren’t moving the ball very well. We were down there trying to be aggressive and see if we can go get seven.”

New York Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked how he deals with a loss like today’s.

“I mean, they all hurt,” the Quarterback acknowledged. “Just got to be, you know, honest with your performance every single week and hold yourself to a standard. Obviously that was below my standard. I just found out I’ve never thrown two picks in the first quarter before; so that’s a first. One of them cost, obviously, seven [points], and the other, you know, could have cost three [points]. So in a game where you lose by six, plays like that are exponentially highlighted. So three turnovers for me is definitely out of character and I’m disappointed.”

Discussing how he felt physically, Rodgers stated:

“I’m definitely banged up. Got my foot caught on a pile there. But just seems to be a low ankle sprain. Again, they were trying to get me in the tent, and then we had a roughing the kicker, I said screw it, I’m going back out there.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
