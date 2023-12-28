HomeGAA2024 Bank of Ireland Dr. McKenna Cup - fixtures, start times and...
2024 Bank of Ireland Dr. McKenna Cup – fixtures, start times and tables

Tickets available at ulster.gaa.ie/tickets

Group Sections

SECTION A P W D L For Against +/- Pts
Tyrone 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Armagh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Donegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

 

SECTION B P W D L For Against +/- Pts
Derry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cavan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Down 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

 

SECTION C P W D L For Against +/- Pts
Monaghan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fermanagh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Antrim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures

Round 1: Wednesday 3rd January 7.30pm

Section A: Donegal v Armagh at Ballybofey – Tickets

Section B: Cavan v Derry at Kingspan Breffni – Tickets

Section C: Monaghan v Antrim at Castleblayney – Tickets

Round 2: Saturday 6th January 6pm

Section B: Derry v Down at Celtic Park – Tickets

Round 2: Sunday 7th January 1pm

Section A: Tyrone v Donegal at O’Neills Healy Park – Tickets

Section C: Antrim v Fermanagh at Ahoghill – Tickets

Round 3: Wednesday 10th January 7.30pm

Section A:  Armagh v Tyrone at Box-It Athletic Grounds

Section B:  Down v Cavan at Páirc Esler

Section C: Fermanagh v Monaghan at Brewster Park

Semi Finals

13th/14th January

Final

20th January

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

