2024 Bank of Ireland Dr. McKenna Cup – fixtures, start times and tables
Tickets available at ulster.gaa.ie/tickets
Group Sections
|SECTION A
|P
|W
|D
|L
|For
|Against
|+/-
|Pts
|Tyrone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Armagh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Donegal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SECTION B
|P
|W
|D
|L
|For
|Against
|+/-
|Pts
|Derry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cavan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Down
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SECTION C
|P
|W
|D
|L
|For
|Against
|+/-
|Pts
|Monaghan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fermanagh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Antrim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fixtures
Round 1: Wednesday 3rd January 7.30pm
Section A: Donegal v Armagh at Ballybofey – Tickets
Section B: Cavan v Derry at Kingspan Breffni – Tickets
Section C: Monaghan v Antrim at Castleblayney – Tickets
Round 2: Saturday 6th January 6pm
Section B: Derry v Down at Celtic Park – Tickets
Round 2: Sunday 7th January 1pm
Section A: Tyrone v Donegal at O’Neills Healy Park – Tickets
Section C: Antrim v Fermanagh at Ahoghill – Tickets
Round 3: Wednesday 10th January 7.30pm
Section A: Armagh v Tyrone at Box-It Athletic Grounds
Section B: Down v Cavan at Páirc Esler
Section C: Fermanagh v Monaghan at Brewster Park
Semi Finals
13th/14th January
Final
20th January