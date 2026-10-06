Irish sport is set for a substantial financial injection as part of the upcoming measures introduced in Budget 2027. League of Ireland (LOI) academies and the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) are both slated to receive an extra €1 million each in vital funding.

League of Ireland Academies See Total Allocation Rise to €4m

The additional €1 million allocated to LOI academies brings their total yearly funding up to €4 million. This figure comes remarkably close to the original €4.45 million requested by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) ahead of the previous budget cycle.

This ongoing financial commitment builds upon last year’s landmark investment, which was widely praised by the FAI as an essential multi-annual strategy necessary to construct a modern, professional academy framework across the country.

GPA Allocation Aims to Ease Player Pressures

Meanwhile, the Gaelic Players Association has been granted a €1 million allocation. While welcomed by the organization, this figure falls somewhat short of the €2.8 million in additional investment requested by the players’ body during pre-budget submissions.

Speaking on the submission last week, GPA CEO Tom Parsons emphasized that the desired funding increase was critical to alleviating ongoing cost-of-living pressures faced by inter-county players.

Record High-Performance Funding on the Horizon

According to sources close to Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport Patrick O’Donovan, these new budgetary measures put Ireland on a historic trajectory. For the first time ever, the country is officially on track to surpass €100 million in funding for high-performance athletes within a single Olympic cycle.

Key Takeaways from Budget 2027 Measures:

LOI Academies: Receives an extra €1m, pushing total annual funding to €4m.

Receives an extra €1m, pushing total annual funding to €4m. GPA Support: Allocated €1m to assist inter-county players, though short of the €2.8m requested.

Allocated €1m to assist inter-county players, though short of the €2.8m requested. High-Performance Milestone: Total Olympic cycle funding for elite athletes is projected to break the €100m barrier for the first time.

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