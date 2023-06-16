Cork v Mayo – Preview, Live Scores and Starting Teams

Exciting Showdown Expected in Cork v Mayo Clash – Championship 2023 Preview

Click for livescores from Cork v Mayo

The Cork v Mayo clash in the Championship 2023 is set to be a riveting contest, pitting two strong teams against each other. Mayo currently holds maximum points from two games, while Cork stands at two points. Mayo boasts a significant scoring difference of 6+, while Cork is yet to find the back of the net. Let’s delve into the teams’ recent performances and top scorers to gauge their form ahead of this critical encounter.

Cork Performance:

Cork started their Championship campaign with a close encounter against Clare, losing by a single point. However, they quickly rebounded and secured a hard-fought victory against Louth, displaying their resilience. Despite a narrow defeat to Kerry, Cork showcased their ability to compete at the highest level. Brian Hurley and Steven Sherlock have been leading the charge, emerging as top scorers for Cork.

Mayo Performance:

Mayo began their Championship journey with a disappointing loss to Roscommon in the Connacht quarter-final. However, they bounced back emphatically with a commanding win over Kerry, signaling their determination. In their latest match against Louth, Mayo displayed their ability to grind out a victory. Ryan O’Donoghue and Aidan O’Shea have been instrumental in Mayo’s scoring efforts, making significant contributions on the scoreboard.

Head-to-Head:

Cork and Mayo have a storied history in the Championship, having faced each other 12 times before. Cork currently holds the advantage, with seven victories compared to Mayo’s five. Their most recent Championship clash in 2017 resulted in a thrilling extra-time victory for Mayo, where they edged out Cork by a single point.

Goal-Scoring Tendencies:

Both teams have displayed a conservative approach in the Championship thus far, with only one goal each in their three matches. This highlights the importance of defensive solidity and the potential for a closely contested match.

Mayo’s Recent Domination:

Mayo has enjoyed recent success against Cork, having won their last three Championship encounters. Their victories in 2017 and 2014 were by the narrowest of margins, with Mayo triumphing by a single point on both occasions. This recent history adds an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming clash.

Conclusion:

The Cork v Mayo match in the Championship 2023 promises to be an enthralling battle between two determined teams. With Mayo aiming to extend their recent dominance over Cork and Cork seeking redemption, fans can anticipate a fiercely competitive encounter. Stay tuned as these talented squads compete for glory in what is sure to be a captivating clash on the Championship stage.

Starting Teams

The Cork Senior Football team to play Mayo in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 3 has been announced

Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers) Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty) Rory Maguire (Castlehaven) Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers) Luke Fahy (Ballincollig) Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree) Matty Taylor (Mallow) Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg) Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s) Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh) Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues) Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig) Sean Powter (Douglas) Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) Captain Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire) Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree) Cian Kiely (Ballincollig) Tom Clancy (Clonakilty) Tommy Walsh (Kanturk) Paul Walsh (Kanturk) Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree) Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers) John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers) Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys)

Mayo

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com