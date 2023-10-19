Dublin Senior Football Final 2023 : Kilmacud Crokes vs Ballyboden St Enda’s – Preview, Tips, and Predictions
Dublin SFC final clash between reigning champions Kilmacud Crokes and 2016 winners Ballyboden St Enda’s at Parnell Park on Sunday at 4pm.
How they got here:
Kilmacud Crokes
– Dominant force in Dublin football, winning four of the last six county titles.
– Comfortable victories in the quarter-final and semi-final, scoring an average of 22 points per game.
Ballyboden St Enda’s
– Main challengers to Kilmacud Crokes, winning two of the last six county titles.
– Impressive run in the championship with convincing wins in the quarter-final and semi-final, averaging 20 points per game.
What to expect:
– A close and exciting contest between two familiar teams, meeting in several recent finals.
– The 2018 final ended with a late goal from Paul Mannion, adding controversy to the thrilling encounter.
Key Battles:
– Midfield and forward lines will be crucial.
– Kilmacud Crokes’ Cian O’Sullivan and Craig Dias against Ballyboden St Enda’s Michael Darragh Macauley and Declan O’Mahony in the midfield.
– In the forward lines, Paul Mannion and Pat Burke for Kilmacud Crokes versus Colm Basquel and Ryan Basquel for Ballyboden St Enda’s.
Tips and Predictions:
– A closely matched final with bookmakers favoring Kilmacud Crokes.
– Tip: Back Kilmacud Crokes to win by a narrow margin of one to three points at 3/1 odds.
– Prediction: Kilmacud Crokes to win 1-17 to 1-15, with Paul Mannion scoring the decisive goal.
Where to watch:
The Dublin SFC final will be live on TG4 at 4pm on Sunday. Live updates available on Irishscores.com