Dublin Senior Football Final 2023 : Kilmacud Crokes vs Ballyboden St Enda’s – Preview, Tips, and Predictions

Dublin SFC final clash between reigning champions Kilmacud Crokes and 2016 winners Ballyboden St Enda’s at Parnell Park on Sunday at 4pm.

How they got here:

Kilmacud Crokes

– Dominant force in Dublin football, winning four of the last six county titles.

– Comfortable victories in the quarter-final and semi-final, scoring an average of 22 points per game.

Ballyboden St Enda’s

– Main challengers to Kilmacud Crokes, winning two of the last six county titles.

– Impressive run in the championship with convincing wins in the quarter-final and semi-final, averaging 20 points per game.

What to expect:

– A close and exciting contest between two familiar teams, meeting in several recent finals.

– The 2018 final ended with a late goal from Paul Mannion, adding controversy to the thrilling encounter.

Key Battles:

– Midfield and forward lines will be crucial.

– Kilmacud Crokes’ Cian O’Sullivan and Craig Dias against Ballyboden St Enda’s Michael Darragh Macauley and Declan O’Mahony in the midfield.

– In the forward lines, Paul Mannion and Pat Burke for Kilmacud Crokes versus Colm Basquel and Ryan Basquel for Ballyboden St Enda’s.

Tips and Predictions:

– A closely matched final with bookmakers favoring Kilmacud Crokes.

– Tip: Back Kilmacud Crokes to win by a narrow margin of one to three points at 3/1 odds.

– Prediction: Kilmacud Crokes to win 1-17 to 1-15, with Paul Mannion scoring the decisive goal.

Where to watch:

The Dublin SFC final will be live on TG4 at 4pm on Sunday. Live updates available on Irishscores.com

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com