Dublin and Kildare are set to face off for the third consecutive year in the Leinster championship.

Both teams emerged victorious in their respective quarter-final fixtures, with Dublin defeating Laois and Kildare beating Wicklow.

Recent Championship Meetings

Dublin and Kildare have faced each other in the championship five times in the last decade. The most recent encounter was in the 2022 Leinster final, where Dublin secured a comprehensive victory with a scoreline of 5-17 to 1-15. In the previous year’s final, Dublin emerged victorious with a score of 0-21 to 1-9.

Kildare’s last championship win over Dublin dates back to the 2000 Leinster final replay. Since then, Dublin has won all six encounters by an average of 13.7 points, with the aggregate score being Dublin 16-121 Kildare 4-75.

Dublin’s Dominance

Dublin is the dominant force in Leinster football, and their statistics over the past two decades reflect this. They have met Kildare 57 times in the championship, with Dublin winning 39, Kildare winning 13, and five matches ending in a draw. Dublin has reached the Leinster final for 18 out of 19 seasons, and they are aiming for their 13th consecutive final appearance this year.

Key Players

Dublin displayed their attacking prowess in the quarter-final against Laois, scoring an impressive 4-30. Con O’Callaghan, Colm Basquel, and Ciaran Kilkenny were the standout performers, with a combined score of 3-16 between them. Kildare will need to be wary of Dublin’s attacking threat if they hope to cause an upset. Bookies expect Dublin to win by 11pts

The Road Ahead

The winner of this semi-final will go on to face either Louth or Offaly in the Leinster final. While Dublin is the overwhelming favorite to progress, Kildare will be hoping to cause an upset and end their losing streak against the reigning champions

Team News

We will have the starting teams on Friday afternoon

