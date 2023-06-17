Dublin v Sligo – Preview, Live Scores & Starting Teams

Dublin vs. Sligo: Championship Clash 2023 | A Comprehensive Preview

Click for Live scores from Dublin v Sligo

Dublin and Sligo are set to ignite the championship stage in an epic showdown on Sunday at 1:45 pm. As anticipation builds, let’s dive into this comprehensive preview of the Dublin vs. Sligo clash, featuring team statistics, standout performers, head-to-head history, and their respective championship journeys.

Dublin’s Dominance:

Dublin, the reigning champions, have been a force to be reckoned with throughout the Championship 2023. With an impressive three points and a remarkable scoring difference of 9+, Dublin has showcased their exceptional skills and unwavering determination. They stormed through the Leinster quarter-final, semi-final, and final, overpowering Laois, Kildare, and Louth, respectively.

Top Scorers Leading the Charge:

Dublin’s success can be attributed to their prolific scorers. Con O’Callaghan leads the charge with an impressive tally of 1-19, demonstrating his prowess in finding the back of the net. Colm Basquel has also been instrumental, contributing 2-11 to Dublin’s scoresheet. Additionally, Cormac Costello’s accurate free-taking and ’45s’ have added 0-13 to their formidable total. Not to be overlooked, Sean Bugler and Paul Mannion have made valuable contributions with 1-10 and 1-9, respectively.

Sligo’s Resilience:

While Sligo enters the clash with one point and a score difference of -10, they have shown tremendous resilience throughout the championship. Securing victories against London and New York in the Connacht quarter-final and semi-final, they proved their mettle. Although they faced a setback against Galway in the Connacht final, Sligo remains a determined force.

Key Scorers Spearheading Sligo’s Attack:

Niall Murphy has been pivotal for Sligo, leading their scoring charts with an impressive tally of 0-21. His accuracy from both frees and ’45s’ has been crucial to their success. Sean Carrabine has also been influential, contributing 1-15, while Pat Spillane and Patrick O’Connor have made significant contributions as well.

Head-to-Head History:

The upcoming match marks only the second championship meeting between Dublin and Sligo. Their initial clash in 2001 resulted in a resounding victory for Dublin, with a commanding scoreline of 3-17 to 0-12. The last competitive encounter between these teams dates back to October 1997, where Sligo emerged victorious with a score of 2-7 to 0-12 in an Allianz League game at Markievicz Park.

Dublin’s Dominance Against Connacht Opponents:

Over the last fifty years, Dublin has established their superiority against Connacht opposition. Out of their 25 championship encounters, Dublin has emerged victorious 18 times, drawing four, and suffering only three defeats. They have claimed victories against Mayo (7), Galway and Roscommon (4 each), Leitrim (2), and Sligo (1). Their defeats came solely at the hands of Mayo in 2021, 2012, and 2006. Notably, Dublin’s draws occurred against Mayo in 2016, 2015, and 1985, as well as Roscommon in the current championship.

Dublin v Sligo Starting Teams



Conclusion:

With the stage set for a captivating Dublin vs. Sligo clash, fans can anticipate an exhilarating display of skill, determination,

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com