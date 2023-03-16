836 total views, 836 views today

The 2023 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final will be one of the highlights of the summer sporting calendar in the Emerald Isle.

The 136th edition of the prestigious game will be played at Croke Park in Dublin on July 30 and is guaranteed to attract a ton of interest among sports bettors.

Kerry won their 38th title last year courtesy of a 0–20 to 0–16 victory against Galway and they are the favourites in the GAA betting to repeat the trick this year.

Dublin, Mayo and Galway will likely be Kerry’s main rivals and they have each been attracting plenty of interest in the outright betting market.

Read on as we take a look at the format and schedule for the 2023 GAA Football Championship, from the provincial championships through to the final.

GAA Football Championship Format

A total of 16 teams qualify for the 2023 All-Ireland Football Championship round-robin. These are as follows:

• Eight provincial finalists from Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster.

• The seven next-ranked teams based on final positions in the 2023 National Football League.

• 2022 Tailteann Cup winners – Westmeath.

If Westmeath reach the Leinster final, another team will be chosen based on league position. The remaining 17 county teams compete in the 2023 Tailteann Cup.

The 16 teams in the All-Ireland Championship round-robinare drawn into four equal groups. Each team plays one home, one away and one neutral fixture.

Two points are awarded for a win and one for a draw. The top three in each group advance to the knockout stage.

The top teams in each group progress to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, while the second and third-placed compete inthe preliminary quarter-finals.

The winners of the preliminary quarter-finals play the group winners in the last eight. The semi-finals and final follow.

GAA Football Championship Schedule

The schedule for the 2023 All-Ireland Football Championshipis as follows:

• Provincial C hampionships: April/May

• All-Ireland Group Stage : June

• All-Ireland Quarter-Finals: June

• All-Ireland Semi-Finals: July

• All-Ireland Final: July 30

If the final is a draw after 70 minutes, a further 20 minutes of extra time will be played. If the game remains level, the final will be replayed.

GAA Football Championship Winners

There have been 19 different winners of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, with Kerry’s tally of 38 titles putting them top of the list.

Dublin are second in the standings with 30 championships, while Galway (9), Cork (7) and Meath (7) round off the top five.

