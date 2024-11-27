Groundbreaking Report Highlights €2.87 Billion Social and Economic Impact of Gaelic Games

27 November 2024

A landmark report has revealed the profound economic and social value of Gaelic games, marking a first for Irish sport. Independent research conducted by leading international experts estimates the Social Value of Gaelic games at a staggering €2.87 billion annually.

The Social Return on Investment (SROI) analysis shows that every €1 invested in Gaelic games generates a societal return of at least €2.30, potentially reaching €3.96.

Commissioned by the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association, the study was carried out by Sheffield Hallam University’s Sport Industry Research Group, with support from Manchester Metropolitan University and Ulster University. Over 13 months, researchers analyzed financial data from national, provincial, and county bodies, as well as over 500 Gaelic games clubs. This comprehensive review highlights both economic contributions and the immense value driven by more than 1,600 volunteer-led clubs.

Key Findings of the Report

1. Social Value Breakdown (€2.87 billion):

Health Benefits: €31.06 million

€31.06 million Subjective Wellbeing: €556.48 million

€556.48 million Social Capital: €1.224 billion

€1.224 billion Replacement Value of Volunteering: €1.056 billion

2. Economic Contributions:

Consumer Spending: €377 million (7.8% of the sport industry)

€377 million (7.8% of the sport industry) Gross Value Added (GVA): €710 million (8.7% of the sport industry)

€710 million (8.7% of the sport industry) Employment: 10,600 full-time equivalent jobs (9.8% of the sport industry)

10,600 full-time equivalent jobs (9.8% of the sport industry) Total Economic Activity: €1.619 billion (10.2% of the sport industry)

€1.619 billion (10.2% of the sport industry) Government Revenue: €192.6 million in direct and indirect taxation

3. Impact of Major Events:

The 2024 Ulster Senior Football Championship Final contributed €1.5 million to Clones and €2.1 million to County Monaghan.

contributed €1.5 million to Clones and €2.1 million to County Monaghan. The 2024 Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final brought €3.2 million to Thurles and €4.5 million to County Tipperary.

Expert and Leadership Perspectives

Professor Simon Shibli, lead researcher, commented:

“This report demonstrates the dual benefits of Gaelic games: they are both economically advantageous and socially invaluable.”

GAA President Jarlath Burns stated:

“For the first time, we have concrete data confirming what we’ve long believed—Gaelic games create extraordinary value for communities and the economy across Ireland. This landmark study underscores the importance of continued investment in sport and its societal benefits.”

Camogie Association President Brian Molloy emphasized the role of volunteers:

“This report quantifies the incredible value of the work done by our volunteers and highlights the positive impact of our games on health, wellbeing, and the economy.”

LGFA President Mícheál Naughton added:

“This analysis shows how deeply rooted Gaelic games are in the lives of Irish people, benefiting both mental and physical health while also bolstering Ireland’s economic strength. It paves the way for a strong future for our sports.”

A Pioneering Moment for Irish Sport

This detailed assessment establishes Gaelic games as a cornerstone of Irish life, benefiting society and the economy on an unprecedented scale. As the first report of its kind in Irish sport, it sets a benchmark for measuring the value of sports in communities and underscores the critical role played by volunteers in sustaining and growing these activities.

