Kerry v Mayo – Preview, Live Scores & Starting Teams

Kerry and Mayo are set to face off in Group 1 of the All Ireland Football Championship. Kick off 3pm Saturday.



Kerry will be looking to extend their recent dominance over Mayo, while Mayo will be out for revenge after their loss to Kerry in last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final.

Recent Form:

Kerry has had a strong start to their championship campaign, with comprehensive wins over Tipperary and Clare. David Clifford has been their standout performer, scoring 2-8 in the opening two games. Mayo, on the other hand, suffered a surprise defeat to Roscommon in their opening game, with Ryan O’Donoghue and Colm Reape their top scorers.

Head-to-Head:

Kerry has had the better of recent meetings between the two sides, winning their last five championship encounters. They defeated Mayo by eight points in last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final. However, Mayo did manage to beat Kerry earlier this year in Round 3 of the Allianz League.

Key Battles:

The battle between Kerry’s potent forward line, led by David Clifford and Tony Brosnan, and Mayo’s defense will be crucial. Mayo will be looking to their experienced defenders to try and contain Kerry’s attack. The midfield battle will also be important, with both sides possessing strong midfielders like Mayo’s Matthew Ruane and Kerry’s David Moran.

Starting teams for Kerry v Mayo

Teams will be announced Friday afternoon

Prediction:

While Mayo will be determined to get one over their rivals, Kerry’s recent form and strong head-to-head record suggest they are the favorites to win this encounter. Kerry to win by 3 points.

