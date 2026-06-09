HomeGAALive Sport This Weekend: FIFA World Cup, GAA, Rugby and Formula 1
GAARacing irishRugby IrishSoccer Irish

Live Sport This Weekend: FIFA World Cup, GAA, Rugby and Formula 1

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
0

Live Sport This Weekend: FIFA World Cup, GAA Championship, Rugby Play-Offs and Formula 1 Headline Packed Schedule

Sports fans have a packed weekend ahead with the FIFA World Cup, All-Ireland Football Championship, Ladies Football Championship, Premiership Rugby semi-finals, Top 14 play-offs and Formula 1 all live on television.

The action begins on Thursday evening with Mexico taking on South Africa in the FIFA World Cup before building towards a huge weekend featuring Tyrone v Mayo, Kildare v Kerry, Brazil v Morocco, Northampton v Leicester, Bath v Exeter and the Spanish Grand Prix.

🌎 FIFA World Cup (RTÉ2)

  • Thursday 11 June – Mexico v South Africa (20:00)
  • Friday 12 June – South Korea v Czechia (03:00)
  • Friday 12 June – Canada v Bosnia (20:00)
  • Saturday 13 June – USA v Paraguay (02:00)
  • Saturday 13 June – Qatar v Switzerland (20:00)
  • Saturday 13 June – Brazil v Morocco (23:00)
  • Sunday 14 June – Haiti v Scotland (02:00)
  • Sunday 14 June – Australia v Türkiye (05:00)
  • Sunday 14 June – Germany v Curaçao (18:00)
  • Sunday 14 June – Netherlands v Japan (21:00)
  • Monday 15 June – Ivory Coast v Ecuador (00:00)
  • Monday 15 June – Sweden v Tunisia (03:00)
  • Monday 15 June – Spain v Cape Verde (17:00)
  • Monday 15 June – Belgium v Egypt (20:00)
  • Monday 15 June – Saudi Arabia v Uruguay (23:00)

🏐 GAA Live This Weekend

Saturday 13 June

  • Kildare v Kerry (Ladies Football) – 2:50pm – TG4
  • Monaghan v Roscommon – 4:30pm – GAA+
  • Galway v Limerick (All-Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-Final) – 4:40pm – TG4
  • Derry v Meath – 7:00pm – GAA+
  • Waterford v Cork (Ladies Football) – 7:15pm – TG4

Sunday 14 June

  • Louth v Armagh – 1:00pm – RTÉ2
  • Galway v Westmeath – 2:00pm – GAA+
  • Cavan v Dublin – 2:00pm
  • Tyrone v Mayo – 3:30pm – RTÉ2

🏉 Rugby Play-Offs

Premiership Rugby Semi-Finals

  • Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers – Friday 12 June, 7:45pm – TNT Sports
  • Bath v Exeter Chiefs – Saturday 13 June, 3:00pm – TNT Sports

Top 14 Play-Offs

  • Pau v Racing 92 – Saturday 13 June, 8:05pm – Premier Sports
  • Provence Rugby v Perpignan – Sunday 14 June, 5:00pm – Premier Sports
  • Stade Français v La Rochelle – Sunday 14 June, 8:05pm – Premier Sports

🏎 Formula 1

  • Spanish Grand Prix – Sunday 14 June, 2:00pm
  • Venue: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
  • Live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

🔥 Featured Events

  • Brazil v Morocco
  • Germany v Curaçao
  • Netherlands v Japan
  • Tyrone v Mayo
  • Kildare v Kerry
  • Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers
  • Bath v Exeter Chiefs
  • Spanish Grand Prix

Whether you’re following the FIFA World Cup, the race for Sam Maguire, elite rugby play-offs or Formula 1, there is wall-to-wall live sport available throughout the weekend.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Christmas Day & Ronan Whelan Win Betfred Derby at Epsom
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Eoghan McEvoy on List of Cheltenham Preview nights 2026
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores