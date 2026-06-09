Live Sport This Weekend: FIFA World Cup, GAA, Rugby and Formula 1

Live Sport This Weekend: FIFA World Cup, GAA Championship, Rugby Play-Offs and Formula 1 Headline Packed Schedule
Sports fans have a packed weekend ahead with the FIFA World Cup, All-Ireland Football Championship, Ladies Football Championship, Premiership Rugby semi-finals, Top 14 play-offs and Formula 1 all live on television.
The action begins on Thursday evening with Mexico taking on South Africa in the FIFA World Cup before building towards a huge weekend featuring Tyrone v Mayo, Kildare v Kerry, Brazil v Morocco, Northampton v Leicester, Bath v Exeter and the Spanish Grand Prix.
🌎 FIFA World Cup (RTÉ2)
- Thursday 11 June – Mexico v South Africa (20:00)
- Friday 12 June – South Korea v Czechia (03:00)
- Friday 12 June – Canada v Bosnia (20:00)
- Saturday 13 June – USA v Paraguay (02:00)
- Saturday 13 June – Qatar v Switzerland (20:00)
- Saturday 13 June – Brazil v Morocco (23:00)
- Sunday 14 June – Haiti v Scotland (02:00)
- Sunday 14 June – Australia v Türkiye (05:00)
- Sunday 14 June – Germany v Curaçao (18:00)
- Sunday 14 June – Netherlands v Japan (21:00)
- Monday 15 June – Ivory Coast v Ecuador (00:00)
- Monday 15 June – Sweden v Tunisia (03:00)
- Monday 15 June – Spain v Cape Verde (17:00)
- Monday 15 June – Belgium v Egypt (20:00)
- Monday 15 June – Saudi Arabia v Uruguay (23:00)
🏐 GAA Live This Weekend
Saturday 13 June
- Kildare v Kerry (Ladies Football) – 2:50pm – TG4
- Monaghan v Roscommon – 4:30pm – GAA+
- Galway v Limerick (All-Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-Final) – 4:40pm – TG4
- Derry v Meath – 7:00pm – GAA+
- Waterford v Cork (Ladies Football) – 7:15pm – TG4
Sunday 14 June
- Louth v Armagh – 1:00pm – RTÉ2
- Galway v Westmeath – 2:00pm – GAA+
- Cavan v Dublin – 2:00pm
- Tyrone v Mayo – 3:30pm – RTÉ2
🏉 Rugby Play-Offs
Premiership Rugby Semi-Finals
- Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers – Friday 12 June, 7:45pm – TNT Sports
- Bath v Exeter Chiefs – Saturday 13 June, 3:00pm – TNT Sports
Top 14 Play-Offs
- Pau v Racing 92 – Saturday 13 June, 8:05pm – Premier Sports
- Provence Rugby v Perpignan – Sunday 14 June, 5:00pm – Premier Sports
- Stade Français v La Rochelle – Sunday 14 June, 8:05pm – Premier Sports
🏎 Formula 1
- Spanish Grand Prix – Sunday 14 June, 2:00pm
- Venue: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
- Live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
🔥 Featured Events
- Brazil v Morocco
- Germany v Curaçao
- Netherlands v Japan
- Tyrone v Mayo
- Kildare v Kerry
- Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers
- Bath v Exeter Chiefs
- Spanish Grand Prix
Whether you’re following the FIFA World Cup, the race for Sam Maguire, elite rugby play-offs or Formula 1, there is wall-to-wall live sport available throughout the weekend.