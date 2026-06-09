Live Sport This Weekend: FIFA World Cup, GAA, Rugby and Formula 1

Live Sport This Weekend: FIFA World Cup, GAA Championship, Rugby Play-Offs and Formula 1 Headline Packed Schedule

Sports fans have a packed weekend ahead with the FIFA World Cup, All-Ireland Football Championship, Ladies Football Championship, Premiership Rugby semi-finals, Top 14 play-offs and Formula 1 all live on television.

The action begins on Thursday evening with Mexico taking on South Africa in the FIFA World Cup before building towards a huge weekend featuring Tyrone v Mayo, Kildare v Kerry, Brazil v Morocco, Northampton v Leicester, Bath v Exeter and the Spanish Grand Prix.

🌎 FIFA World Cup (RTÉ2)

Thursday 11 June – Mexico v South Africa (20:00)

– Mexico v South Africa (20:00) Friday 12 June – South Korea v Czechia (03:00)

– South Korea v Czechia (03:00) Friday 12 June – Canada v Bosnia (20:00)

– Canada v Bosnia (20:00) Saturday 13 June – USA v Paraguay (02:00)

– USA v Paraguay (02:00) Saturday 13 June – Qatar v Switzerland (20:00)

– Qatar v Switzerland (20:00) Saturday 13 June – Brazil v Morocco (23:00)

– Brazil v Morocco (23:00) Sunday 14 June – Haiti v Scotland (02:00)

– Haiti v Scotland (02:00) Sunday 14 June – Australia v Türkiye (05:00)

– Australia v Türkiye (05:00) Sunday 14 June – Germany v Curaçao (18:00)

– Germany v Curaçao (18:00) Sunday 14 June – Netherlands v Japan (21:00)

– Netherlands v Japan (21:00) Monday 15 June – Ivory Coast v Ecuador (00:00)

– Ivory Coast v Ecuador (00:00) Monday 15 June – Sweden v Tunisia (03:00)

– Sweden v Tunisia (03:00) Monday 15 June – Spain v Cape Verde (17:00)

– Spain v Cape Verde (17:00) Monday 15 June – Belgium v Egypt (20:00)

– Belgium v Egypt (20:00) Monday 15 June – Saudi Arabia v Uruguay (23:00)

🏐 GAA Live This Weekend

Saturday 13 June

Kildare v Kerry (Ladies Football) – 2:50pm – TG4

Monaghan v Roscommon – 4:30pm – GAA+

Galway v Limerick (All-Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-Final) – 4:40pm – TG4

Derry v Meath – 7:00pm – GAA+

Waterford v Cork (Ladies Football) – 7:15pm – TG4

Sunday 14 June

Louth v Armagh – 1:00pm – RTÉ2

Galway v Westmeath – 2:00pm – GAA+

Cavan v Dublin – 2:00pm

Tyrone v Mayo – 3:30pm – RTÉ2

🏉 Rugby Play-Offs

Premiership Rugby Semi-Finals

Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers – Friday 12 June, 7:45pm – TNT Sports

Bath v Exeter Chiefs – Saturday 13 June, 3:00pm – TNT Sports

Top 14 Play-Offs

Pau v Racing 92 – Saturday 13 June, 8:05pm – Premier Sports

Provence Rugby v Perpignan – Sunday 14 June, 5:00pm – Premier Sports

Stade Français v La Rochelle – Sunday 14 June, 8:05pm – Premier Sports

🏎 Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix – Sunday 14 June, 2:00pm

Venue: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

🔥 Featured Events

Brazil v Morocco

Germany v Curaçao

Netherlands v Japan

Tyrone v Mayo

Kildare v Kerry

Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers

Bath v Exeter Chiefs

Spanish Grand Prix

Whether you’re following the FIFA World Cup, the race for Sam Maguire, elite rugby play-offs or Formula 1, there is wall-to-wall live sport available throughout the weekend.