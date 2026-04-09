Mayo and Galway Seal Connacht U20 Knockout Spots After Impressive Round 4 Wins

Mayo and Galway have secured their places in the knockout stages of the Connacht U20 Football Championship with a round to spare after impressive victories on Wednesday evening.

The Western rivals now move forward with momentum ahead of the final group fixtures, while Leitrim and Sligo have been eliminated from contention.

Mayo Dominate Leitrim in Carrick-on-Shannon

Mayo delivered a powerful attacking display to defeat Leitrim by 3-21 to 1-12 in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Early goals from Dylan Flynn and Kobe McDonald set the tone for a one-sided contest, putting Mayo firmly in control from the outset.

Further scores from Tom Lydon, who finished with an excellent tally of 0-7, alongside two two-pointers from Colm Lynch, helped Mayo build a commanding 2-12 to 0-5 lead by half-time.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Darragh Beirne adding a third Mayo goal in the 47th minute to extinguish any hopes of a Leitrim comeback.

Colm McLoughlin did manage a consolation goal for Leitrim, but it proved little more than a footnote on a dominant Mayo performance.

Galway Survive Sligo Comeback in Tuam Thriller

Galway were pushed all the way by Sligo before securing a narrow 1-13 to 0-15 victory in a gripping encounter at Tuam Stadium.

The Tribesmen looked comfortable at the interval, leading 0-11 to 0-5 after a composed first-half display.

However, Sligo responded superbly after the break, firing over six unanswered points to level the contest and swing momentum in their favour.

Conor Walsh, Matthew Walsh, Aaron Lang (three points) and Eamon Keane were all on target during a blistering spell from the Yeats County.

Galway regrouped at a crucial moment, with Eoinín Ó Cualáin first restoring the lead with a point before rattling the net to deliver a decisive blow.

Ciaran Mulhern extended the advantage to five, and although Sligo rallied again through late scores from Cian Nicholson (two-pointer), Lang and Dara Mostyn, they ultimately fell just short.

Connacht U20 Championship: Knockout Picture Takes Shape

With one round of fixtures remaining, both Mayo and Galway have booked their places in the knockout stages and will now look to build further momentum ahead of the semi-finals.

For Sligo and Leitrim, attention now turns to rebuilding after competitive but ultimately unsuccessful campaigns.

Match Highlights

HIGHLIGHTS

@Galway_GAA just hold on to defeat @sligogaa after a cracker in Tuam in Round 4 of the Dalata Hotel Group Connacht U20 Championship!

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